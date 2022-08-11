Motocross of Nations 2022, Tony Cairoli is back in the race! Italy squad – OA Sport

After the wonders of Mantua 2021, with a historic victory thanks to Tony Cairoli, Mattia Guadagnini and Alessandro LupinoItaly returns to the Motocross of Nations 2022, which took place on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 September in Red Bud, in the United States, with two-thirds of the block a year ago.

Thomas Traversinithe IMF coach, actually invited both Cairoli and Guadagnini, adding Andrea Adamoalready a champion in this year’s MX2 World Championships, while Alberto Furato It will be reserve.

The real news, of course, lies in Cairoli’s return to racing. The nine-time world champion finished MXGP (but not racing, read the US entry) in 2021, but the attraction of an event like Motocross of Nations is clearly very strong. Interesting details: it is 1985, Guadagnini 2002, Adamo 2003 and Forato 2000. Gil, in essence.

This is Traversini’s statement to FMI: “We decided to focus on this training by looking at our children’s results. In the races held so far, Antonio Cairoli has shown that he has the best pace, and in any case a driver like him is a very valuable resource, which will be for any national team. Guadagnini was able to deal with early season problems by showing his speed in MXGP, while Adamo is consistently among the best in MX2 and an injury to his left knee does not seem to be a concern for Motocross of Nations, with this event still missing several weeks.”

Photo: LiveMedia/DPPI/Nderim Kaceli