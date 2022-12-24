December 24, 2022

Moscow, Ukraine probe US biological weapons ‘tests’ – World

Noah French December 24, 2022 1 min read

(ANSA) – Rome, December 24 – Russian Defense Ministry officials have released what they call “documented evidence” that dangerous “components of biological weapons” banned by international conventions are being researched in Ukraine with US support. On the sidelines of the Ninth Review Conference of the Biological Weapons Convention (Bwc) in Geneva, the Russian agency Tass wrote, describing a press conference held by the head of the Russian Radiological, Chemical and Bacteriological Warfare Defense Force, Igor Krylov. )

“Documented evidence shows that research on biological weapons components and especially dangerous and economically important infectious agents was conducted on Ukrainian territory, all with financial, scientific and human resources from the United States,” Krylov said. Kirillov said videos, eyewitness accounts and comments from experts and individuals from Russian and other countries participating in the US Department of Defense’s Defense Challenge Reduction (TDRA) program were presented. The Pentagon, according to Grillo, funds “biological laboratories” in Ukraine.

