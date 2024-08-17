Ukrainian forces destroyed a bridge over the Sim River in the Glushkovsky district of Russia’s Kursk region. “We confirm reports that the enemy has hit a bridge over the Seim River. The ground evacuation from a part of the Glushkovsky district has been stopped,” a regional police representative told TASS. Later, the acting governor of the Kursk region, Alexei Smirnov, also confirmed that a bridge over the Seim River had been destroyed by a Ukrainian attack. Kyiv is advancing in Russia’s Kursk while Moscow accuses NATO of direct involvement in planning the offensive and appears to be keeping the Donetsk region as a military priority. The Ukrainian offensive has gained more ground, penetrating Russian territory by 007 and HM estimates about 40 kilometers.

There are more than 80 settlements under control, including the town of Sudja.About twenty kilometers from the border, Kiev decided to create a command office under General Eduard Moskalyov “to maintain order and ensure the needs of the population.” At the same time, the issue of prisoner exchange, more than 100 Russian soldiers who had been captured, and the creation of a humanitarian corridor for civilians caught up in the fighting was raised.

The attack “is aimed at convincing Moscow to enter into ‘fair’ talks,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky. “We must inflict significant tactical defeats on Russia. In the Kursk region, we clearly see howOr a military tool used objectively to persuade the Russian Federation to enter into a fair negotiation process.” Meanwhile, the governor of Belgorod, the neighbouring Kursk region, has ordered the evacuation of five districts from August 19.

Meanwhile in Moscow where President Vladimir Putin The Security Council was called to meet to discuss “new technical solutions” to be applied in the conflict. The main adviser to the Kremlin tsar, Nikolai Patrushev, pointed the finger at the Atlantic alliance. “It was the West that brought the criminal junta to power in Ukraine.

NATO countries have sent weapons and military trainers to Ukraine, continue to provide intelligence and monitor the actions of neo-Nazi groups. “The operation in the Kursk region was planned with the participation of NATO and Western special services,” Patrushev shouted. In the same hours, the BBC revealed that tanks supplied by London were used in the Kiev incursion: 14 Challenger 2 tanks.

But on the ground, British intelligence confirms this. After initial confusion over the sudden impact of the Ukrainian offensive, Russian forces have been reinforced in the area, where Ramzan Kadyrov’s Chechen brigades have also been operating for days. For observers, the element that must be emphasized is that Moscow still has as its primary goal the seizure of more territory in Donetsk.Here, the Ukrainian military authorities in the city of Pokrovsk, which was targeted by the Russians, called on civilians to quickly evacuate the city because the Russian army is approaching rapidly. The statement said that Moscow’s forces “are advancing at a rapid pace. With each passing day, the time to collect personal belongings and leave for safer areas is dwindling.”

On another front, it’s all still political. Kyiv responds to the Wall Street Journal’s revelations about Kyiv’s role in sabotaging Nord Stream. TOhBut Father Sid Belarus also made his voice heard.

President Alexander Lukashenko, Insisting on urging Ukraine and Russia to “come to the negotiating table,”He warned that Minsk was not seeking escalation, but “as soon as someone crossed the border, the response would be immediate.” His Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin then explained that given “the presence of Ukrainian armed formations in the border areas, the likelihood of preparing and carrying out armed provocations on our territory remains high.”

