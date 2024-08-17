Saturday, August 17, 2024
Mortgage: Variable installment can be reduced from 733 to 670 euros per month per year

By: Karen Hines

Date:

Facile.it analysis

The decline in variable rate mortgages has not yet significantly affected bank offers, and fixed rate mortgages are still significantly more advantageous.

Euribor Futures Trend Analysis (Updated as of July 12), Vasil.it He highlighted how the average variable mortgage premium (€126,000 covering 70% of the property value and with a 25-year repayment plan) at the beginning of 2022, which was €733 in July 2024, could fall to €670. Euros over 12 months, a decrease of around €33 during the second half of the year and around a further €30 by June 2025.

The decline in variable rate mortgages has not yet significantly affected the banks’ offers, and fixed rate mortgages are still significantly more advantageous: considering the best offers available online, fixed rates start from a Tan of 2.81%, i.e. a monthly installment of 585 euros. More advantageous indicators for the so-called green fixed rate mortgages (for properties of category A or B): in this case the rates start from a Tan of 2.64% with a monthly installment of 574 euros.

