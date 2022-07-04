More than seven out of 10 families still provide pocket money to their children – savings and investments

(ANSA) – MILAN, July 4 – More than seven out of ten families (75%) are still giving their children “pocket money” to get them to do some shopping independently. This came from a study conducted by the Sarah Asicurazione Observatory, according to which families in this way also want to make them responsible for the value of money.



But families also look to the future and from an early age offer investment and saving plans for their children. According to the research, parents start saving for their children from birth or at an early age (59%), another 23% say from adolescence and another 9% since they reach adulthood. The reasons for investing are mainly studies and training, for 44% of the interviews, followed by buying a home (16%), while for 13% the goal is to increase spending power in the future.



All this is looking at new technologies, with 52% of Italians expecting to increase the use of the Internet and applications to get information and subscribe to customized saving solutions. (Dealing).

