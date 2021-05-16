More than 650 euros from games 100% for COVID-19 charity – Nerd4.life

After the controversy in recent weeks, when it appeared that the Humble Bundle was going to reduce the potential for giving proceeds to the games sold to charity, the popular store is offering more than 650 euros in games whose proceeds will go to 100% in charity. Meanwhile, Brazil and India are being wiped out by a very dangerous second wave Covid-19And the The Humbe Pack You will donate all proceeds to Direct Relief, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), International Medical Corps (IMC) and GiveIndia.

The store offers more than 650 euros in toys of all kinds and lineages, and 100% of the proceeds will go to charity. It is enough to pay more 16.63 euros To access dozens of new games to redeem on Steam and DRM-free.

a this is the address You can find the Humble Bundle page dedicated toHumble to heal.

The Humble Heal Pack will be available for now Three days It has already raised more than 600,000 euros in charity.

Among the games available there are masterpieces such as Into the Breach, BioShock Remastered, Baba is You, Undertale, The Witness, SuperHot and Crusader Kings Complete. Even if it’s only for the included gaming value, it’s worth sharing. to this is the address You can also find the full list.