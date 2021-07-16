July 16, 2021

More than 14,000 signatures to be Giorgio Chiellini on the cover of EA Sports – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax July 16, 2021 1 min read

In just 48 hours they were collected 14 thousand companies To have the captain of Juventus and the Italian national team Giorgio Chiellini on the cover FIFA 22.

a this is the address You too can participate in collecting signatures.

Giorgio Chiellini rebounded from his impressive victory at Euro 2020 canceled Some of the best strikers in the world like Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane. For this reason, Italian fans don’t just want the Italian captain back on the cover of FIFA 22.

In just 48 hours, the ultimate goal of nearly 15,000 signatures was reached. ‘To honor us captainGiorgio Chiellini requested that his large, uttered nose be mythically placed on the cover of FIFA 22″. The signature collection page reads.


King Giorgio Chiellini celebrates after winning Euro 2020

Chiellini, now 37, has already been immortalized in cover, cover From FIFA in FIFA 10 and FIFA 11 in Ronaldhino and Kaka respectively. This will be the unparalleled culmination of a long and legendary career, with so many highs and so few rare moments of athletic and human slip. A rude, no-nonsense athlete on the football field, but always ready to smile.

