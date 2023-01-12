More space and a 105-horsepower mild hybrid engine

Debuting in India, at Auto Show 2023, Suzuki Jimny 5 doors. This is the long wheelbase version of the mini japanese off road, Also very popular in Italy in the 3-door version but here it was sanctioned by emissions standards that allowed it to be sold only as a commercial vehicle with Gemini Pro name.

A Suzuki Jimny 5-door is also planned for Bel Paese, but unlike the Asian and African markets, it should be offered with Motors mild hybrid to meet stringent emission standards.

jimny “taller”

The Suzuki Jimny 5-door’s aesthetics don’t change compared to its smaller version. In fact it maintains the same esteem square and colorful pattern, Very nice and practical, therefore items much appreciated by the growers of this premium model of the Japanese brand.

The step is clearly changing, now longer and last From 2.25 to 2.59 meters, and the two rear doors, with easy access to the rear seat. However, this does not change its connotations as a compact car, because despite the growth there is still talk of a very compact and urban Italian car.

height unchanged, equal to 1.72 metresThe trunk also has a capacity of 208 liters, becoming 332 liters by folding the rear seats.

Even the interiors are identical to those of the 3-door version: solid and robust, no frills and designed for maximum practicality given the contexts in which the Jimny is generally used. There is also a 9-inch touch screen with Wireless compatibility to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

drives

In India, the five-door Suzuki Jimny is marketed with a 1.5-horsepower naturally aspirated engine making 102 hp, the same engine that powers the Jimny Pro in Italy, without any kind of electric.

However, he will get to Italy with petrol 105 hp 1.5 liter mild hybrid at 5000 rpm with four-wheel drive. The gearbox is actually a 5-speed manual and is combined with a 4-speed automatic torque converter, which will allow you to choose front-wheel drive, long-speed 4WD and short-speed 4WD. For off-road driving it has an angle of 36 degrees, a breaking angle of 24 degrees and a starting angle of 50 degrees.

––

Here is the channel Automotive newspaper telegram. We invite you to follow us on Google News Flipboardsbut also up FacebookAnd TwitterAnd pinterest And Instagram. Feel free to share your opinions and experiences by commenting on our articles.