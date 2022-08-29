More duel between heroes • News Agenda

Berdonia – Bardonekia: The duel between the heroes and the future promises of the platform continues (Manifesto Bardonecchia).

Fence: Second Fence Summer Camp EPEEXPERIENCE 2022 IN BARDONECCHIA

The second weekly round of the fencing phase two of the 2022 Summer Fecing Camp kicked off on Sunday, August 28, with guest of honor Alice Clerici, member of Fiamme Oro, State Police sports group, Blue Reserve at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Torella, sponsored by the Civil Administration, with the support of Polisportiva Bardonecchia, the Olympic village with a logistics base and some sports training courses and headquarters of the renovated sports technical training hall.

One hundred and five Cadet-Young-Absolute athletes aged 14-30, registered in 27 clubs, participated in the first round, with some multiple medalists in major international and national competitions, absolute and category, including some athletes from New Zealand and Brazil, the United Kingdom and Spain, which gave a bit of an international character to the event, which was organized for the second time in a row, in Conca.

Also this week it is possible to attend training sessions from the podiums and to experience fencing with the materials provided by the organizers, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 16.00 to 17.00 in the Palazzetto dello Sport. Technical guidance of the camp with the promotion of Maestro Dario Chiado to Technical Commissioner of the FIS – Italian National Swordsmanship – Italian Fencing Federation, an incompatible and difficult task, in light of the 2024 Paris Olympics, undertaken by Giancarlo Pellisetti, consultant from AS Marchesa Torino, with the support of the team Made up of 13 federal teachers, teachers, and gunsmiths.

