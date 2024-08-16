Friday, August 16, 2024
Morata Campello reveals reasons for separation on TV: “Alvaro is devastated”

By: Mirabelle Hunt

News of the separation between Alvaro Morata H Alice Campello It continues to influence and stimulate the attention of national and international gossip, as well as taking into account the image of one of the most solid and happy couples. From the football field, with four children together after eight years of relationship. In the past few hours, journalist Isabel Rabago of the “Vediamo” website spoke, He had the opportunity to speak with the Italian model, revealing New backstoryIn a heart-to-heart conversation, Campello revealed the reasons behind her split from Morata. Rabago revealed that he had a long conversation with the influencer.