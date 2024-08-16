Morata Campello reveals reasons for separation on TV: “Alvaro is devastated”

News of the separation between Alvaro Morata H Alice Campello It continues to influence and stimulate the attention of national and international gossip, as well as taking into account the image of one of the most solid and happy couples. From the football field, with four children together after eight years of relationship. In the past few hours, journalist Isabel Rabago of the “Vediamo” website spoke, He had the opportunity to speak with the Italian model, revealing New backstory In a heart-to-heart conversation, Campello revealed the reasons behind her split from Morata. Rabago revealed that he had a long conversation with the influencer.

Morata Campello, Separation and Alice’s New Discoveries

“She explained to me that everything happened by mutual agreement and that she was fully aware of the moment when she was going to do it, but she had to be the first to announce it. Furthermore, she commented Alvaro’s alleged betrayal that has been talked about in recent days: “He was not with any girl, Morata was destroyed“The journalist said on TV. Then he added: “They are deeply in love and continue to respect each other, But it’s a sensitive moment.“. Alice seems to have motivated the decision to separate by her admission: “We are two young people, neither of us is mature when it comes to managing certain situations, there are many children, moments of instability when moving from one country to another“. It was also mentioned about a sensitive moment that the model experienced: “Postpartum depression had an effect, and so did hers, which meant that we couldn’t deal with certain situations between us.Regarding a possible reconciliation between the couple, the model left the door open for the future:We love each other endlessly, love doesn’t end overnight, we respect each other very much and nothing will change, this is what we both need now. However, I know that Alvaro would kill for meIn recent days, the couple’s housekeeper has also made some statements, revealing that the crisis between Alvaro and Alice began a year and a half ago.