Moody’s confirms Italy’s rating. The final defeat of the left

Moody’s announced that it has completed the periodic review of Italy’s ratings. “The review does not lead to any action on the credit rating and is not an indication of whether or not action on the credit rating is likely to be taken in the near future,” the agency’s bulletin on the state of the Italian economy stated.

Read also: Europeans, Meloni outperforms all political leaders on social media: she is the most popular. I study

The result was accepted favorably by Fratelli d’Italia deputy Yelenga Locaselli: “The confirmation of Moody’s rating for Italy contains important elements of our economic situation. Broad diversification is highlighted, as well as a decline in private sector debt and household wealth. The importance of public debt and associated risks remains “It has a list, but in general it shows a dynamic scenario with accounts in control and so the Meloni government continues to show reliability and balance as another response to those who predicted disaster on the left.”

Read also: Foreign press promotes Antonio Tajani: “Forza Italia is resurrected”

In addition to Locaselli, Marco Osnato, deputy of the Fratelli d’Italia party, head of the finance committee and economic director of the party, also had his say on the results of the “periodic review” carried out by the rating agency on Italy’s creditworthiness. Italian State: “The update published by Moody’s offers many reasons why the majority should be proud of the work of the Meloni government, but not only that. It should push the opposition to think again about the tragic mistakes it made in the past years when it was in power. Thanks to this Executive Officer, and for everyone’s benefit, the country is regaining the confidence of international investors. There is talk – highlights the Member of Parliament from the Foreign Direct Investment Fund – of a development in line with expectations and of an unnoticeable improvement in growth, thanks to the implementation of the planning and implementation plan, from now until. The year 2026. It has been emphasized that although the sustainability of the economy has been weakened, the debt remains secured… There is a specific reason behind this step backwards, which is the super premium, the high costs of which Moody’s highlighted and the resulting significant impact on Deficit Despite this, the agency tells us, “the path and sustainability of debt over the next decade will remain essentially unchanged. So today’s centre-right – Osnato comments – is addressing yesterday’s disasters Pd-M5… more clearly than that?” .