Montero is Juve’s new coach, officially: ‘It’s an honour’

the Juventus next generation Starts again from Paolo Monteiro Juventus’ second team after the split with Massimo Brambilla So he was entrusted with the Juventus flag. First as a footballer, then as a Primavera coach and now as a coach of the next generation. Between the two matches at the helm of the Juventus first team, at the end of the season, after the dismissal of Massimiliano Allegri .

Montero, the next coach of Juve, it’s official

Juventus announced The agreement with the Uruguayan coach continues until June 30, 2026.Then he recalled how two players in particular exploded after Montero’s drive:In the two years he has been at the head of Juventus Primavera, there have been several players who have shown themselves, from the under-age, at international level in the youth league – in the 2022/23 season – and at national level: two above all, who have certainly been a star H Whoisn.Kenan and Dean, but not only because, as we mentioned, Paolo’s main goal was to contribute to the individual and collective growth of children. To prepare them for professional football, and in this sense, one of Montero’s missions will always be to continue to accompany the growth path of the boys he will have in his team.“Montero’s first words also arrived at the same time…