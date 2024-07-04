July 4, 2024

Montero is Juve’s new coach, officially: ‘It’s an honour’

Mirabelle Hunt July 4, 2024 1 min read

the Juventus next generation Starts again from Paolo MonteiroJuventus’ second team after the split with Massimo BrambillaSo he was entrusted with the Juventus flag. First as a footballer, then as a Primavera coach and now as a coach of the next generation. Between the two matches at the helm of the Juventus first team, at the end of the season, after the dismissal of Massimiliano Allegri.