Monteiro Co 3-4 vs Cerignola at home

Juve Next Gen-Audace Cerignola: Enjoy the live stream

95′ – Juventus next generation goal!

Stivanello puts in the three. Juve wake up too late because the game ends here.

93′ – Juventus’ next generation goal!

Palumbo serves Amaradio who sends him after Saraco with the tip.

90′ – Five minutes of stoppage time.

83′ – The Bianconeri, with their numerical superiority, are unable to create any significant danger.

81′ – Substitution for Montero!

Inside Lydon and outside Guira.

80′ – A yellow card for Amaradio for attacking the opponent in an unorganized manner.

78′ – Double substitution for Chirinola!

Inside Ruggiero and Di Deo, outside Paolucci and Bianchini

76′ – Chance for Sherinola!

Tasconi shot the ball with his right foot, but Davara made a beautiful save and sent it into the corner.

74′ – Jules Cerignola!

Galeano makes no mistake, Davara senses and touches but the ball ends up in the net.

73′ – Penalty for Cerinola!

Martinelli raced into the area, shot the ball straight at Scalia’s wide arm.

70′ – Another change for the Bianconeri!

Inside Amaradio and outside City.

66′ – Double substitution for Chirinola!

Visentin and Tentardini come in, Cuppone and Russo go out.

65′ – Mancini shoots the ball but the goalkeeper saves it completely. Then Saraco comes out and takes the ball.

63′ – Serenola in ten!

Legi trips Da Graça on the edge of the penalty area and shoots into the net, but the referee doesn’t question it and shows the red card.

Mancini and Saraco were also booked on this occasion as they fought over the ball.

60′-Change for Sherinola!

Inside Galliano by Salvemini.

56′ – Substitution for Juventus players!

Mancini in, Angeli out.

53′ – Paolucci tries a left footed shot, high ball.

47′ – Live episode from Cheriniola!

Savemini commits Daffara and is good at saying no.

46′ – Start of the second half.

Double change for the next generation of Juve: Montero calls up Peters and Molazzi to the bench, and two of the worst, Cominencia and Owusu.

45+2′ – End of the first half in Biella.

Cerignola lead 3-1 over the Bianconeri.

45′ – 2 minutes of stoppage time.

44′ – Chance for Juventus!

The Bianconeri woke up, this time it was Angeli who touched the net with his left foot but the ball went wide of the goal.

43′ – Juventus next generation goal!

Molazi supports Palumbo who shoots and scores a wonderful left-footed goal into the top corner at the other end.

39′ – Peters is booked for a foul in midfield.

36′ – Juve try again: Buczka puts it in the middle, Saraco stretches out but Angeli fails to make the pass.

31′ – A chance for the next generation of Juve!

Da Graça tries a powerful left-footed shot but misses the target.

28′ – Jules Cerignola!

A huge mistake from Angeli, the visitors start a counterattack and Coppone, well served by Salvemini, gets past Davara and puts it into the net.

23′ – Terrible exchange between the guests, the Bianconeri are currently in a state of confusion.

21′ – Jules Cerignola!

The Puglia team coordinate the maneuver well, with Paolucci backheeling to Salvemini who makes no mistake with his left foot.

20′ – Chance for Juventus!

Corner plan: Palumbo crosses towards goal, Boczka heads the ball wide.

19′ – First corner kick for the Bianconeri.

17′ – A throw from Paolucci from long range, the ball goes over the bar.

14′ – Da Graca tries to turn inside the area but Martinelli blocks him.

12′- Jules Cerignola!

At the first opportunity, the Bolivians advance. Russo crosses into the middle, touches Coppone and goes past Davara.

9′ – Good start for the Bianconeri who move the ball well.

5′-Juve next generation is trying to start from the bottom.

Montero coordinates his team from the bench.

3′ – The game is currently down due to a problem with Stefanello.

The player is on the bench and is assisted by the medical staff.

2′ – City immediately take notice of Paolucci’s toxic free-kick.

Juventus centre-back saves a corner kick.

1′ – The match has started at the Pozzo La Marmora stadium.