Monica Bellucci, the daughter she had with Vincent Cassel is not what you would expect!

Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel gave birth to a beautiful little girl named Deva, the two have been united for over 17 years and have made their mark as one of the most beautiful couples in the world. An overwhelming love that has remained in the hearts of fans and is still in the news today. Their love story was spread on the covers until it ended with their official separation in 2013. They first met in 1996 on the set of the movie “The Apartment”, not everyone knows that at that moment Bellucci was already romantically linked to actor Nicolas Varon, the attraction between them was even stronger and when he was There is love at first a scene of Monica that could not help but fall into the arms of Kassel, and throughout their careers the two will shoot eight films together including the popular “Pact of the Wolves”. They married in 1999 in Monte Carlo, an intimate romantic ceremony.

Before saying goodbye, one of the world’s most beloved couples gave birth to Diva Cassel. Today Diva is a beautiful girl who embarked on a modeling career, following in the footsteps of her mother. Vincent and Monica’s daughter has already enjoyed so much success, that she has become one of the faces of Dolce and Gabbana. The 17-year-old also recently appeared in Vogue with her beautiful mother. In this regard, Monica Bellucci captivated, “I asked my daughter why she wanted to do this shoot together and she gave me an excellent answer:” Because the last time they filmed us together, I was in your stomach.” In fact, in 2004, the beautiful Italian actress had made an appearance while pregnant in Vanity Fair.

Diva, now one of the most sought-after faces by fashion brands, to support her in this professional debut is her entire family acknowledging a strong bond with her: “My family has always supported my choices, so modeling was no exception. My parents are very protective of me and help me with my work.” And again: “I came close to this world when I was young, thanks to my mum and dad who always took me to their workplaces. But I entered this beautiful and interesting world a few years ago, and that was when I was to take a test shot in which I felt the spark. That’s when I realized I wanted to be part of that environment.”

