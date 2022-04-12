Modifications to the Volvo Penta and certification for the Dana

Volvo Penta Welcome Fredrik Högberg Volvo Penta replaces Tony Keller as President of North America. News is coming in that the award has been presented, even from the United States Dana For stability.

“I’re glad Fredrik Högberg decided to join the Volvo Penta team. Frederick has extensive experience as a leader in the Volvo Group and has successfully led big changes with a focus on people and customers. This will be very useful for Volvo Penta’s transformation journey and our ambition to grow the business in North America.“, He demands Helen MelkistChairman of the Volvo Penta.

Fredrik Högberg joined the Volvo Group in 1994 in various positions related to digital services, retail development and aftermarket sales. He is currently the Senior Vice President of Services, Solutions, Digital & IT at Mack & Volvo Trucks North America. The Interim President Tony Keller He will continue to serve as Head of Customer Service and Education in North America.

Dana: New Stable Movement Center has received Lead Certification

Dana integrated Announces Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification for its Sustainable Movement Center, located on the premises of its World Headquarters in Maui, Ohio, USA.

Dana’s state-of-the-art stationary motion center serves as an engineering hub for electric motors products, including the manufacture of electric motors and the decoration of electric vehicles with full electric propulsion systems. The center also offers a dynamic customer experience, showcasing the company’s electrified operating technologies, while also providing a space to teach and develop awareness of Dana’s broader persistence and social responsibility priorities.

“We know that to support our customers in achieving their sustainability goals, we need to pave the way for sustainability.He declared Doug Leidberg, Senior Vice President and President of Dana’s Consistency. “Lead certification strengthens our commitment to transparent climate action and reduces Dana’s global scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by more than 50% by 2030“.

The Lead Certificate includes verified use of standard solutions as part of the facility design, construction, function and energy efficiency. These include eco-friendly building materials, energy saving lamps, air filtration systems, temperature controls, water systems, rainwater harvesting for irrigation and charging stations for electric vehicles.