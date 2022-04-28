Modern Warfare II, the official logo for the new chapter of 2022 revealed – Nerd4.life

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II He begins to reveal himself and does so from official logoWhich if nothing else confirms the title of the upcoming new chapter of the popular Activision series, which is expected to arrive within 2022.

Update: Infinity Ward posted a second tweet showing the logo at the end of the short animation, as you can see below:

Original article:

The Infinity Ward tweet reveals nothing else: just the logo, very simple and geometric, accompanied by the hashtag #ModernWarfare2, thus underlining how the new chapter is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, a complete rebuilding of the chapter of the same name that was previously released , just like the previous Call of Duty: Modern Warfare from the original.

For the rest, there is no other news to report, at the moment, but more substantial news is likely to arrive in the coming period. According to some sources, the actual disclosure will be very soon, and it is likely to be expected within a month mayothat is, in the coming weeks.

On the other hand, Activision Blizzard has already confirmed the existence of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and a variant of Call of Duty: Warzone 2, or also a real sequel to the free connected Battle royale shooter, with some details revealed last February.

Given that, previously, the developers talked about a “new generation” for Call of Duty, there is a possibility that the chapter will be the next generation, at least as a reference platform. Anyway, we look forward to the presentation, which also according to the tradition of the series could take place in May 2022.