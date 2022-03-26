March 26, 2022

Model 730, deadline extended: When?

Karen Hines March 26, 2022
The dates and deadlines for a pre-filled Form 730, which will be available to taxpayers from May 23, have been pushed back from April 30. The extension is a direct consequence of postponing another deadline, i.e. related to the reporting of the option to transfer credit or debit to the invoice in respect of construction bonuses.

change the in your place In the next stage tax return 2022: The Form 730 pre-filled It will be available to taxpayers starting from May 23 On .’s websiterevenue agencywhile it can be modified and submitted starting in June.

Regarding the deadline for submitting the form, the date has not been officially announced, regarding How to send an orderThere are no changes in this regard.

Model 730: Extended Deadlines

Office with documents and money accounts (2) minutesThey have changed in your place and the The deadlines Regarding sending Model 730 to tax declaration. This change was a direct result of extension for another deadline, which is that Report Balance Transfer or Bill Discount Option Referring to Construction bonuses.

Initially, the deadline was set April 7; However, an amendment to the Sostegni ter Decree changed this deadline, causing it to be postponed to April 29. As a result, there was a shift in the history whenrevenue agency will publish Model 730: Initial date set for April 30th, now postponed to May 23.

Form 730: Who is involved

Office with documents and money accounts (1) minThe Model 730 Can be served by those who in 2021 received it employee compensationAnd the similar income For those employees e retirement income. Furthermore, these taxpayers must not have an alternative tax in 2022 that can make the adjustment.

Those who realize r can use the 730 tooBuilding and land modificationsSelf-employment income that does not require a VAT number, Income subject to separate taxes (Such as income received by heirs).

