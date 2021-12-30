Miyazaki revealed the reasons for the postponement

In addition to reminding us of that Elden Ring will be the best game ever Among those branded FromSoftware, the most recent interview by EDGE A Hidetaka Miyazaki It also allowed us to discover some additional details about Match postponed.

Among the many questions asked during the interview, the EDGE journalist also asked the president of FromSoftware about the reasons that forced the company to move on the first day and this was the answer:

“The level of freedom we wanted to achieve on Elden Ring far exceeded what was initially planned. This complexity gradually increased, forcing us to spend more time on both the debugging and quality testing phases.”

So it seems that the last delay of the game for a month and the delay between the first announcement and the presentation of the gameplay were due to “open world app, which gave developers and testers in the Quality Assurance (QA) department a chance to get their money.

We remind you that the game’s release date is now set for February 25, 2022 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S and PC (only and exclusively on Steam).

Did you know this Elden Ring will not have equippable rings?