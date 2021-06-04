MIUI 12.5 Stable: Xiaomi and Redmi Download Link | Download

Here we go: the long-awaited program has officially launched MIUI 12.5.0 Update By Xiaomi developer team. Even today, in fact, those who wanted to try the news of the new MIUI release had to do so necessarily Rely on beta ROM. But with the arrival of spring, new versions appeared stable version From ROM we will findجد xiaomiAnd the redmi e Little. And as you have already done with MIUI 12 interface, I decided to create a new article where you can find the download link for all the available ROMs.

You can find them in fastboot who – which Recovery, which gives you both possibilities for manual installation. Either way, find the installation guide at the bottom of the article. As usual, in the event that the update is not finally released, you will find the wording indicated stable beta. For those who don’t know what they are, they are a cross between Beta and Stable ROMs. Once the beta testing phase is over, you will get the ROMs which are defined in “Release Candidate” i.e. ready to run. It’s technically final and ready for public ROM, but it may still have some bugs, and thus is released as a stable beta for those who are part of beta testing. You can still install them manually, but at your own risk.

Last update: June 4

MIUI 12.5 Stable: all versions available for various Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO

In this article you will gradually find all the versions of MIUI 12.5 available for different models: my worldAnd the European Economic Area e China. At the moment, since we are still at the beginning, you will find quite a few templates but they will be added gradually. Those indicated without download links mean that they are officially planned but their update has not yet been released. In the event that your model is not on the list, it means that the update is not expected to be received at this time. But this may change in the future, so keep following us to stay updated.

How to install MIUI 12.5

MIUI 12.5 China

At the moment, on some models MIUI 12.5 is only available in the form of a stable ROM in China, and therefore without the Italian language and the absence of Google services by default. This means that if you have a global ROM or EEA, to switch to the China branch, you will necessarily have to do this unlock bootloader. Once unlocked, you will need to switch to Custom recovery TWRP recovery Compatible with your model for ROM installation. These steps include coordination memory, so back up the data you want to keep if needed.

At this point, download a file ROM Recovery to your smartphone and copy it to its internal memory. Here is the procedure to follow:

Turn off your smartphone and turn it on Fastboot mode

Connect it to your computer via USB

in the ADB folder (usually “platform tools“) Hold the Shift key, right-click on an empty spot and select”Open a PowerShell window here“

Enter the commandfastboot devices To verify that the smartphone is detected correctly (an alphanumeric string should appear)

Enter the commandfastboot boot recovery program – twrp.img(Instead of “twrp”, enter the exact name of the TWRP file you are using) and press Enter while pressing the Volume Up key to start the smartphone in TWRP mode

From the TWRP screen, tap “Installationsand select Recovery ROM file ملف

Start the installation procedure and restart your smartphone

MIUI 12.5 Global Interface / European Economic Area

On the other hand, if you have a smartphone with MIUI 12 Global / EEA and MIUI 12.5 Global / EEA is released, you can proceed with the installation without modification steps.

recovery mode Rename the downloaded file to “update.zipAnd move it to the root directory of the memory of the smartphone Restart the smartphone in recovery mode Scroll with the volume keys and select the option “Install update.zipBy pressing the play button Install it and selectRebootIf it does not restart by itself

Fastboot mode Download MiFlash ToolExtract the archive and install the program Reboot the smartphone in Fastboot mode: to do this press and hold the Power key and Volume Down for a few seconds when the power off Connect the smartphone to the computer Launch MiFlash Tool, click on “Chooseand select folderFirmwareIn the Fastboot ROM folder Click “clean everything‘, set next to’flash_all.bat“then in”flashAt the top right to start the installation

Over-the-air update mode Download the ROM and copy it to the smartphone’s memory go to the “Settings / System Information“ Click on the MIUI logo on the top left Click on the three dots at the top right Choose “Choose the upgrade package“ Choose the ROM in memory and start the update



If these methods do not work, you will necessarily have to act as if it was a Chinese ROM. If so, go back to the previous chapter.

MIUI 12.5 changelog

System Gesture response is now instant With 20x more display power, there are now few limits to what you can see on the screen. With custom tweaks based on the device model, any phone gets faster after an update. MIUI becomes lighter, faster and more durable.

System Animation New animation framework makes movement more realistic. The new user interface design focuses on realistic visualization and interaction with the device.

System sounds Nature Mix is ​​a new and exciting way to create your own notification sound system. Hundreds of system sounds representing animals from all over the world. Stereo system sounds.

Super wallpapers Super Del Monte Segunyang Wallpapers.

privacy protection You can now see which apps are accessing your clipboard and control access to them. Using an approximate location adds points for privacy protection. You can independently manage sensitive permissions and related app behavior. The behavior of web pages is also monitored, which helps you prevent unwanted and malicious actions. It is up to you to decide who and when to monitor your online behavior. All apps now come with the GetApps Security Statement. Privacy risk checker. Check for apps access and delete items from the gallery. Complete overview of all sensitive permissions. You will be notified when high-risk permissions are used and can prevent corresponding actions. A whole new page about privacy protection.

NB Create mind maps with complex structures. New tools for doodling and drawing. Press and hold a sketch to adjust the strokes automatically. The gesture shortcut now lets you create notes, tasks, and snippets anywhere. Snippets save text, URLs, and images to Notes with just a few clicks. Dynamic layouts take typing in Notes to a new level. Completely new notes.

MIUI + You can combine your phone and PC into one workstation. You can view MIUI notifications and open mobile apps on your PC. Applications can be transferred from the phone to the computer. Items copied to the phone can now be pasted to the computer and vice versa. Photos and screenshots from a mobile device can be used instantly on your PC. Web pages can be transferred seamlessly from one device to another. You can transfer files to your mobile device using the “MIUI+” panel of your computer. New ‘File Manager’ and ‘Notes’ for PC.

mobile windows Instant messengers now support floating windows. Floating windows can be quickly replaced with full-screen versions of apps. Apps flashcards show basic information when apps are displayed as floating windows. Learn more about the new features in Special Features.

xiaomi health You can now measure your heart rate using the camera. Start manually recording your running, walking and cycling workouts and enjoy various online training lessons. Automatic recognition of training is now more accurate.

main screen Animated ripples to download the app. Movement “blast” to uninstall applications. New design for application folders. Vertical layout for conversation.

Pour The aspect ratio is automatically adjusted to the external monitor during transmission. The audio of the application being streamed in a floating window is separate from the other audio.

Xiaomi . cloud Password manager allows you to store passwords in the cloud. You can share the device’s location with other people in a Family Sharing group. Location information can be recorded automatically before the device is turned off. Convert images to PDF.

May Carrier You can now manage multiple SIM cards.

Noun A more convenient way to move the cursor is using the slider. Function buttons support switching between languages ​​and keyboards. You can press and hold the function buttons to access more functions. Custom keyboard themes.

Threads Line weight adjustment options for third parties. Customization features for system wallpapers, animations and sounds.

browser Customize wallpaper in simple mode. Redesigned Incognito Mode. Pages load faster now.

Mi . family You can now manage multiple SIM cards. The device control center has been revamped.

Search Local search results are now automatically sorted. All new design.



