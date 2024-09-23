Missing for more than 2 months, who saw the case of Manuel Cantoni

Two and a half months later, the disappearance of 38-year-old Manuel Cantoni remains a mystery. There was no news of the young man from Brescia who lived in San Colombano di Collio since the 2nd of August: that day he left home at 5 o’clock, as usual, to go to work. He was responsible for delivering oxygen cylinders to the home for a local company: he would have done more even on the day of his disappearance. Certainly at 5pm in Povegno: he would have brought the cylinder to an old lady’s house, although her wedding rings would have been stolen. The latter’s son-in-law accused Cantoni of theft.

A story about “who saw”.

The story ended a few days ago who sawThe well-known Roy 3 project specializes in missing people. Roy reporters were in Golio and Povegno, where they met with Manuel’s family members and some acquaintances. Separated, the father of two daughters, whose names (Melissa and Michaela) are tattooed on his forearms, would have called his daughters on the afternoon of August 2 to remind them to pack their boots for the next day’s hike in the mountains. Last message at 7.34pm, sent to Aunty QC: “I’m still at work”.

His mother Susanna was waiting for him for dinner: “At 8pm he didn’t answer me and at 9pm he didn’t answer me: so I sent him a message”. 9.56 pm: The message was shared on WhatsApp only at 10.26 the next morning. What happened in all these hours? His smartphone is located in Bergamo. The work van seems to have stopped before 8pm in Povegno: here it will be found by the Carabinieri, still searching.

Desperate pleas from family members

After that, there was no word from Manuel. “If you have a chance to see this appeal – said Brother Alessandro, who saw it – know that we are all worried and we are waiting for you. If you have decided to take another path, do your best to keep away from us and let father, mother and your girls know. Anyone who can help us, and knows anything, please contact us or call 112: help us because this is a very serious situation, we cannot explain”.

From those who saw it, other details emerged: Manuel Cantoni had “a painful life”, it was said, and that “for months he had been harassing a woman” (but he was never reported). Last April, he was reportedly assaulted at home. “He had all the support from us – this was reiterated by his brothers Alessandro and Stefania – he felt suffocated by this matter, but when a person makes a mistake, it is natural for him to try to draw attention to himself.” The mystery continues.