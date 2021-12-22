December 22, 2021

Minister's helicopter crash saves 12 hours swimming at sea

They swam for 12 hours ashore after their helicopter crashed.

It happened in northeastern Madagascar: the protagonist, Serge Guelle, Minister of State for Police, and another survivor, according to local authorities.

On the other hand, searches are still underway for the other two passengers who were accompanying them on the plane that crashed for reasons that are not yet clear.

Gee and the other passenger, a policeman, landed in the coastal town of Mahambo this morning, apparently after jumping out of the plane, said Jean-Edmond Randrianantina, head of the port authority. In a video circulating on social media, the 57-year-old appears exhausted in his lounge chair, still wearing his camouflage uniform.

“My time to die is not yet ripe,” the general said, adding that he was cold but unharmed.

Geely, after serving in the police for 30 years, became a minister in a cabinet reshuffle last August. The helicopter was carrying him and others to inspect the site where a boat sank off the northeastern coast yesterday morning, killing at least 21 people and about 60 missing, according to the latest data released today.

