Minions 2, Announcement Dislikes Fans: Universal Explains

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Minions 2: How Gru Gets Bad. Universal announced a new release date in theaters.

The young yellow men who invaded the young and old are about to return. Minions 2: How Gru Get So Bad After an initial delay he appears ready to see the movies. In fact, Universal announced the new release date, which was set for July 1, 2022. So we will have to wait a little longer to enjoy the movie in the cinema.

As our readers remember, Minions 2 was supposed to arrive in theaters in August 2020, but due to the lockdown in France, the date has been pushed back to 2021. French studio Illumination McGuffin was forced to close due to delays and the inability to complete the film in time for the release date. But no problem: it’s better late than never

At the beginning of 2020, then 2021 … today 1 July 2022. Will there be the last delay before the launch? Audiences around the world are hoping for a positive answer as the little yellow men could be a turning point for a sector, such as the movie sector, that the Covid pandemic has definitely experienced.

Minions 2: How Gru Goes So Bad that, according to many, it could have been rolled out a long time in advance, but Universal probably wants to make sure to keep the release in theaters when theaters get back on top. So it will be necessary to wait a little longer to find the cute Kevin, Stuart and Bob.

