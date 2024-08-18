Milky Way with the naked eye | The extraordinary beauty of the summer season makes the sky full of wonder: visible in all its glory – CUENEWS

The stunning view of the Milky Way in the summer of 2024. Here are all the events you absolutely must not miss.



Summer 2024 It promises to be a season. Don’t forget For astronomy enthusiasts. The night sky will offer a variety of celestial phenomena that will attract the attention of observers around the world. Among these, milky way It will be one of the main heroes, visible in all its glory.

the milky way It is a barred spiral galaxy, made up of billions of starsand other celestial bodies. Seeing this majestic structure in the night sky is a wonderful experience, and during the summer months, it becomes especially spectacular thanks to favorable weather conditions. In fact, Summer nights They provide clearer skies and less light pollution.

Our galaxy extends as one. light band Across the sky, a view that can be enjoyed with the naked eye, without the need for telescopes. The best opportunities for observing milky way Show in Moonless nightsWhen the sky is dark, experts recommend going to areas away from artificial lights.

August Especially favorable for this observation. During this month, Galaxy Center The brightest and most intense part of the Milky Way galaxy can be seen in the night sky in the Northern Hemisphere. The 10 days surrounding the August New Moon, beginning on August 4, are ideal for enjoying the starry sky without the distraction of moonlight.

Celestial Phenomena for Summer 2024

In addition to the Milky Way, the summer of 2024 will offer a number of other fascinating celestial phenomena. One of the most anticipated events is Full Moon in August“, known as”Moon sturgeonThis full moon, which traditionally occurs during mid-August, is named after Native Americans who associated this time of year with sturgeon fishing in the Great Lakes and other bodies of water.

But that’s not all: the summer sky will also be the stage for the show. The Perseidsthe most spectacular meteor shower of the year. The Perseidsalso known as “Tears of San Lorenzo“And they will reach their peak on August 12This meteor shower is famous for the large number of meteors that can be observed every hour.

How to Prepare for Milky Way Observation

To fully enjoy these celestial sights, it is important to follow a few: advice. Experts suggest letting your eyes adjust to the darkness at least. 20 minutesWhich improves the ability to see the stars and the Milky Way. Furthermore, although not absolutely necessary, using a Binoculars This experience can be enriching.

to’ownership 2024 Therefore, it is presented as a period. rare For astronomy lovers. With “Moon sturgeon“, an offer The Perseids And the possibility of monitoring milky way In all its splendor, there are many reasons to look up at the sky and marvel at the wonders of the universe.