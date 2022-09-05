Milan works on Liao shield: order 7 million, the decree can help the Rossoneri’s growth

Saturday night in the derby, Rafael Liao Show once again how important it is for Milan to shut him down as quickly as possible. After the Portuguese played a decisive role in winning the 19th Scudetto, the Portuguese made a great start this season as well, scoring first against Bologna and then against Inter (a double). Among the priorities of the new Rossoneri ownership, there is also (and above all) the renewal of the young AC Milan striker.

crucial weeks.

As explained by La Gazzetta dello Sport this morning, it is clear that they are very convinced in Aldo Rossi’s way to extend his current contract which expires on June 30, 2024, but at the moment the agreement has not yet been found. Leao himself wants to stay, but obviously the next few weeks will be crucial because we should soon reach white smoke and thus avoid reaching one year of expiration without renewing.

Growth Decree.

The player and his agent Jorge Mendes expect a net salary of €7 million per season for five years. To help Milan, there is the Growth Decree, which the Portuguese can benefit from since his arrival in Italy in 2019. The award cost should therefore be around 10.5 million euros per year. It’s certainly an important investment, but the Via Aldo Rossi club cannot afford to miss a gem like the Leao. In addition to the many millions, a lot of patience will also be required because times will not be short. The important thing is that the renewal is signed.