Milan, today the board of directors approved the 2021-22 budget: red at -66.5 million

MilanNews.it

© Photo www.imagephotoagency.it

Today, the AC Milan Board of Directors approved the data for the year ending June 30. These will subsequently be presented to the House vote itself scheduled for the end of October. Last season, the Rossoneri’s revenue increased by 14% to €297.7 million. As a result of an increase of 36 million euros over what was obtained in the 2020/2021 season. The reopening of sports and broadcasting facilities for the Champions League and new sponsorships contributed to revenue growth.

As for the red on the balance sheet, Milan recorded a decrease of about 30 million euros, from 96.4 million to 66.5 currently. Via Aldo Rossi also benefited from the accounting revaluation of the “Milan” brand by Decree-Law No. No. 104 dated August 14, 2020, converted into Law No. No. 126 of October 13, 2020. The law, as evidenced by Article 110, provides for the possibility for Italian companies to revalue their assets and investments in shares recorded in the financial statements on December 31, 2019. The valuation of the brand is now around 200 million euros. To report it is Calcio e Finanza.