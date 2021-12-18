Milan, still Theo fever: only the gym, the view of Naples | first page

the Milan He travels fast on his way to what will be the most important match in the first round final. direct confrontation with Napoli, The big game on Sunday night at the San Siro stadium, which will have to take out the team that coaches it Stefano Pioli A negative spiral that cost Inter overtaking the standings and three out of five matches without a win. For the Rossoneri coach, some good news arrives from the infirmary, where Jiro has recovered and will be called up, but Others of lesser quality arrive and concern France full back Theo Hernandez.

second day out – The former Real Madrid, one of the undisputed champions in recent years, was not having a great time at his best after coming out of Covid-19, but in the past few days he has been a victim of the bad flu syndrome that forced him To lose yesterday’s training and be able to participate in just one session in the gym today.

BENCH RISK – Sensations are the improvement of the course of his circumstances, but Tomorrow will actually be a wake up day And if the fever does not go away completely again, Theo Hernandez will be able to participate in the final training session. Against Napoli, however, the full-back will be among the teams, but there is a possibility that Pioli will not be able to risk him from 1′ the moment It can instead be used in racing.