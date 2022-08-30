Milan stammers away from home, Sassuolo touches the establishment

August 30, 2022

Milan away form stuttered now. The second peer, after Bergamo, of the Italian champions, is perfect at home, and less brilliant and decisive away from the San Siro. All are equal in everything, for Sassuolo was able to stand up to the most popular opponents with authority who did not seriously abide by the councils of the house-guards, confirming the absence of an evening for some of the chief men like Liao and Jiro, who seemed too boring..record

Sassuolo approached the goal. Bad night for Berardi, who took a penalty midway through the first half by Mainin and then had to go out early in the second half due to an apparently serious injury. The national team player almost cried, and was taken off the field by the men of the green and black machines. And speaking of injuries, in the final race Florenzi had to go out due to a muscle issue. The technical tests of the derby for Milan, who returned tonight at the Mapei stadium in Reggio Emilia, where they won the Scudetto in May. Rotation of the Rossoneri without Origi and Rebic due to physical problems. Kjaer returned to the field from the first minute, with Pioli renewing his confidence in young Pobega. However, Dionysi does not change, and with this evening’s score, it rises to 5 points. With the ground in perfect condition despite the heavy rain in the hours leading up to the race, the game is played in an atmosphere certainly favorable to the Italian champions with the support of more than half of the attendees (about 19 thousand). Not only waiting but trying to respond to the first risks brought by Leao who in 12 minutes took advantage of a faulty support from Berardi to fly towards Sassuolo’s goal. However, his conclusion is inaccurate.

At 21′ a potential turning point: the Kyriakoupolos’ entry into the area, Florenzi and the Saelemaekers, according to Airoldi, incorrectly confront him. Penalty kick after consulting in Var. Berardi immediately go and shoot from 11 meters saved by Maignan. Milan move the ball but finish a little: Pioli’s men will close in with 62% of possession but with only two shots on goal, one more for Sassuolo. Little happens until the interval with the game is often fragmented and without major actions. In the second half on 10 ‘Berardi’ injury looks serious under the curve of Milan. Severe insults to the home player are showered by Milan supporters (“You must die….” Curve Chorus). Berardi does not recover from the engagement and is forced to leave his place with Davril. In 12 minutes in Milan, three changes: De Ketelaere, Tonali and Messias enter for Brahim Diaz, Boubiga and Saelemaekers, trying to improve the offensive maneuvering and the search for the net. At 25, Harroui is decisive and Leao “Walls” is apt. From the middle of the second half onwards, Milan were cornered by Sassuolo, who defended themselves effortlessly and with discipline without asking for decisive interventions from their goalkeeper. In the final at 90, Florenzi was forced off with muscle problems, leaving his team within ten years to have exhausted his substitutions, while in 4 minutes of recovery, Liao ensured that his evening was not weak against Consiglio. At 95′ Devrell has a ball that can hurt but poorly calibrated the assist to Rogerio. Ayroldi extends up to 8 minutes of recovery, but the result does not change.

