Milan penalty kicks: “Pull Pulisic,” Fonseca said at half-time in Florence.

Two missed penalty kicks in the same match by players who should not have gone to the penalty spot. On Sunday evening, Paulo Fonseca thought he was on “Scherzi a Parte” when he saw Theo Hernandez, the first foul, appear from a distance of eleven metres, and then Tammy Abraham, who imitated her teammate. The Portuguese believes he has already made clear the hierarchy at Milanello in recent weeks. So much so that against Venice, during the first penalty kick, it was Pulisic who kicked. But the second goal was left to Abraham because the score (3-0) was already secure and the Englishman was still without a goal. That’s why Paulo was baffled when Theo, captain’s armband on his arm, took charge of trying to beat De Gea in extra time of the first half. Could the coach from the bench have intervened to stop the Frenchman, who initially caught the ball under Morata’s arm? Perhaps yes, but in reality Fonseca and his aides did not have time to respond. Or maybe they thought Pulisic would go more decisively for the penalty. But that didn’t happen: the American respected the Rossoneri’s seniority and Theo’s ranking, and was determined to give himself… a goal on his birthday. It is clear in the photos that Christian did not even try to approach: Hernandez pats him and then leaves. In short, a set of defects, more or less obvious.