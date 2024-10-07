Milan penalty kicks: “Pull Pulisic,” Fonseca said at half-time in Florence.

The issue of the week in Milan is the two missed penalties in Florence. Many responsibilities, not least those of Theo, but the two Englishmen are the most guilty. With Udinese, at the start of the second half, they risk their place
Two missed penalty kicks in the same match by players who should not have gone to the penalty spot. On Sunday evening, Paulo Fonseca thought he was on “Scherzi a Parte” when he saw Theo Hernandez, the first foul, appear from a distance of eleven metres, and then Tammy Abraham, who imitated her teammate. The Portuguese believes he has already made clear the hierarchy at Milanello in recent weeks. So much so that against Venice, during the first penalty kick, it was Pulisic who kicked. But the second goal was left to Abraham because the score (3-0) was already secure and the Englishman was still without a goal. That’s why Paulo was baffled when Theo, captain’s armband on his arm, took charge of trying to beat De Gea in extra time of the first half. Could the coach from the bench have intervened to stop the Frenchman, who initially caught the ball under Morata’s arm? Perhaps yes, but in reality Fonseca and his aides did not have time to respond. Or maybe they thought Pulisic would go more decisively for the penalty. But that didn’t happen: the American respected the Rossoneri’s seniority and Theo’s ranking, and was determined to give himself… a goal on his birthday. It is clear in the photos that Christian did not even try to approach: Hernandez pats him and then leaves. In short, a set of defects, more or less obvious.
The terrible apparition
—
Once back in the locker room at half-time, Fonseca reiterated the concept in no uncertain terms as he mentioned the mistakes he had made. He did not consider the possibility of a second penalty being awarded, but nevertheless explained that Pulisic should have taken the first penalty. Clear and direct. That’s why he was annoyed when, after Pareto whistled for contact in the viola area between Kane and Gabbia, Tomori took the ball and handed it to his friend Abraham. In that case, Pulisic was close and had possession of the ball, but the former Roma striker did not let him have it and pushed it away with his right arm. Fonseca shouted from the bench, but no one did anything to thwart the English rebellion. Not even Theo Hernandez, who was captain, after his mistake from eleven metres, had to carry out the coach’s wishes. Another dangerous mistake for the Frenchman. However, the two most culpable, according to Fonseca, are Tammy and Fikayo: neither of them should have had the idea of ousting Pulisic. Especially after the fiery break. For this reason, it wouldn’t be too surprising if Tomori and Abraham, as well as the suspended Hernandez, take a break on the bench against Udinese. Rules carry weight for Paulo.
“Entrepreneur. Social media ninja. Music nerd. Award-winning introvert. Beer trailblazer.”