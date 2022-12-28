December 28, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Milan, owner of De Ketelaere in Salerno: the new role!

Mirabelle Hunt December 28, 2022 2 min read

It has already happened sporadically at Milan. This has already happened continuously in Bruges. It will happen again in the Rossoneri. Charles Dictillery And that’s the attacking shirt. The absence of Origi and Ibrahimovic and the very likely absence of Olivier Giroud forces coach Pioli to find a solution. However, Rebic is not completely convinced which is why there is probably a chance of 1′ for Dee Kettleery in a role he really appreciated, and had already performed several times in Bruges.

De Ketellari Milan Salernitana

De Cutleri is the center forward, so Milan is in Salerno

The hypothesis became topical again during the Dubai retreat, when Bewley didn’t utter the words: “Charles first striker? Possible even from the upcoming matches, thinking about the types of opponents we will meet. So there is little doubt about Pioli, De Cutlery needs compensation, and in the new position there could be a turning point in the Belgian’s season.

Few doubts for the rest of the training. Tatarusano in the goal. The defensive quartet that is supposed to be formed by Theo Hernandez, but will be evaluated, in the role of left-back and Calabria who will work on the right, while Kalulu and Tomori should be in the middle. However, the devil’s midfield must again be entrusted to Bennacer and Tonali. In the front line of the Selmakers, Diaz and Leo should play from the first minute, who will have the task of scoring goals for the only striker De Ketilari.

