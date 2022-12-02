Milan like Casablanca? What happened after the match – Libero Quotidiano

The Atlas Lions date is the first in the group. while the Belgium Shock exit, Morocco fans celebrate in Doha: 2-1 win over Canada gets them into the Champions League eighthsWith precedence: tonight the opponent from Group E of Spain, Germany, Costa Rica and Japan will appear. But today’s match was not easy at all, as the Canadians, who sold their lives in the second half, managed to hit the crossbar and put goalkeeper Bono in difficulty. But the Africans did it after 94 minutes with great intensity. Ready to go and Morocco takes the lead.

It’s the Canadian goalkeeper who sensationally missed the pass, Ziyech intercepted it and made his fans erupt with joy. The Canada He did not reply and Regragui’s men take the opportunity to redouble their efforts. It’s the 23rd minute, Nasiri from the edge of the penalty area shoots a thunderbolt that deserves 2-0. Canada appears in the 40th minute when Adekube comes down to the left and grazes across, Aguerd puts on a boot, and the ball slides into the net to make it 1-2. In extra time, it seems that Morocco is putting the distances back together with En-Nesiri, but the goal is not allowed due to offside. Nothing happens in the 10-minute second half. Morocco is waiting and Davis misses the goal (21). Canada hit the crossbar in the 27th minute when Atiba’s header hit the wooden barrier. The Atlas Lions suffer from set pieces and the Canadians never stop attacking, chasing a tie that will allow them to go home with at least one point. Conclusion The heart beats with the news coming from Belgium and Croatia, but Morocco resists and in the end a great celebration for the African team and its fans who led it to the second round of this world championship. Moroccan fans have literally invaded the stadium Buenos Aires to Milan. Some fans, causing some disturbance to the road system, marched with Moroccan chants and flags along a street The main arteries of Milan.