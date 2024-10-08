Milan has a tough stance towards the players, but Fonseca will play on the bench in the next 3 matches

The break from national team commitments will not lead to any changes at Milan. The administration is rallying around Fonseka: The responsibility for the bad defeat against Fiorentina is mainly attributed to the players, guilty of taking to the field with the wrong behavior and the protagonist in episodes that are unacceptable for such a high level. This is what appeared in the past few hours, as a large portion of Rossoneri fans once again expressed their dissatisfaction with the work of the Portuguese coach.





intolerance – Locker room chaos will no longer be tolerated, it will be punished: Theo Hernandez will be fined for the sending off he received for protesting at Frankie’s final whistle, and Tomori and Abraham risk being left on the bench when they return from the break against Udinese. Two weeks ago, Fonseca decided to adopt a direct, frank and honest line of communication with the aim of making the players face up to their responsibilities. The chaos witnessed by the penalty kicks taken by players Theo and Abraham, which the coach did not mention, is a clear example of this. The Milan management did not really like the way the defeat against Viola developed (serious technical errors) and now Ibrahimovic will have to make his voice heard. Despite their presence in the “Franchi” and despite everything that happened after the defeat, none of the management spoke in Florence: they are expected to do so inside the dressing room.





Breakthrough is necessary – Fonseca is at a crossroads: either he takes over the reins of the team or risks losing Milan’s bench. A beautiful and convincing victory in the derby against Inter cannot be enough, a clear and precise turning point is needed. In the next three matches against Udinese, Bologna and Napoli, the Devil will play a lot. The Portuguese coach realizes that points are now more important than a good game: from this trio at least 7. To achieve this, he will need the contribution of everyone, not just the players he trusts the most.



