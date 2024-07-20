Milan, Covid surge after Taylor Swift concert: high fever and positive swabs

Covid cases surge Swifties. After the concerts held on July 13 and 14 in Milan, Taylor Swift’s fans seem to have returned home with high temperatures, various colds and positive tests. In fact, reports from users – present at the only Italian leg of “The Eras Tour” – complaining of coronavirus symptoms are increasing on social networks. “Thank you Taylor Swift for letting me get Covid-19 for the first time in the summer of 2024,” reads one of the many posts that appeared on the “X” site, accompanied by photos of positive swabs. “If they told me four years ago that I would get Covid after seeing Taylor Swift, I would have laughed out loud.” And then again: “I just took a Covid test and I’m positive, I saw Taylor Swift for the first time in my life and I feel sick, how cool.” But not only that. The appeal “If you were at a Taylor Swift concert, get a swab” has been widely circulated on social networks. As had already happened in Paris after the American pop star’s concerts in May. On that occasion too there was talk of a “possible new cluster” of Covid. But the increase in infections and its connection to Swift’s concert cannot be confirmed or proven. Since the virus is now freely circulating and not detected as it was during the pandemic. The survey is actually based on observations of the number of swabs carried out and the number of hospital admissions, both of which are decreasing.

