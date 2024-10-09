Milan are on orange alert, worrying Seveso and Lambro

It will rain heavily. And the rivers are frightening again. From 6 am today, Tuesday, October 8, an orange weather warning is in force in Milan – moderate critical, risk level 3 out of 4 – “Hydrogeological risk” and “Hydraulic risk”.

Storms in Milan: Firemen free Lambro from trunks

Throughout the day, we read a regional civil defense weather bulletin that issued a warning, “Disturbed weather expected over the regional region with widespread moderate to heavy rain.” “Strong accumulations are widespread over the Pre-Alps and Central-Western Alps, scattered over the Eastern Alps and Apennines, isolated in the plains: widespread area maximum 70-110 mm/24 hours, especially in the Pre-Alps; possible in the North-West, Central Valtellina and Central-East Scattered, isolated peaks of 100-120mm/12hrs and 150-180mm/24hrs in the prelaps”, the forecast continued. “Thundershowers will occur, especially from the afternoon”, experts conclude. The most intense events should be located north of Milan, where the Seveso and Lambro rivers will swell again, as has already happened during past storms.

“Heavy rain is expected”, Palazzo Marino said when announcing the warning. “During the weather warning, citizens are invited to pay particular attention to areas at risk of flooding along the two rivers and underpasses. They are also reminded not to stand under or near trees and near scaffolding construction sites, dihors and tents”, the municipality’s appeal, then ” The Municipal Civil Defense Operations Center is active to monitor and coordinate any interventions in the city,” it announced.

