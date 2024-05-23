Migrants, von der Leyen against human traffickers: “We decide who enters Europe”

Migrants, Ursula von der Leyen takes a stand on the best strategy for fighting human traffickers in the Mediterranean. “We have to respect international obligations, but we decide who will join the European Union and on what terms. Not the merchants. Those who are here illegally should be sent back to their home country. But we need legal ways to have safe ways to reach the European Union,” stated the leading EPP candidate, Ursula von der Leyen, in the debate between the EPP candidates.

Read also: Immigrants and green ideology: the birth of the Raquette-Sales axis on the left

“It is very important to set principles for who we can work with. There are three criteria: the first is to be pro-European; The second is to be pro-Ukraine, which means anti-Putin; The third is in favor of the rule of law. If we look at the National Rally, the AfD in Germany, and Confederaga in Poland, they may have different names and different principles, but they have one thing in common: they are friends of Putin and they want to destroy Europe. We will not allow them.” This was confirmed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who was re-nominated by the European People’s Party, during the debate between the two front-runners in Brussels.