Migrants, Meloni: “Aggressive reaction of France, do not isolate Italy, but smugglers” – Politics

After the approval of the new relief decree, the question Immigrants. The Ocean Viking ship arrived in Toulon this morning Very impressed by France’s aggressive reaction. “When it comes to retaliation in the EU movement, ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

ANSA Institute SOS Méditerranée’s red ship with 230 migrants (57 children) is now at Toulon’s naval base. According to Interior Minister Gerald Dorman, around eighty migrants could be handed over to Germany today, which has reached an agreement with France to take care of them. NGO: Landings in France from Central Mediterranean must no longer happen (ANSA)

“Italy’s demand for isolation betrays a curious EU dynamic. There is talk of unity and sharing … I believe it will not happen, it will not be wise,” Meloni underlined, “and it must have its own position.” We must isolate Italy and not the smugglers. “I think it is worth putting the two numbers together – he added – the Ocean Viking ship was the first ship of an NGO that arrived in France with 230 migrants. It has created a very strong reaction against Italy. 90 thousand migrants “since the beginning of the year (edition). “What angers you – Meloni wondered? -. Should Italy be the only port of disembarkation for migrants in the Mediterranean? This is not written into any agreement”.

“Now we can do three things: we can decide that we are the only port in Europe, but I don’t agree, I don’t get this mandate from the Italians. Hypothesis two: I don’t think we should fight each other. Time with France, Greece, Spain, Malta… the only common The solution, I talked about it with Macron, Germany and the EU, protecting the EU’s external borders, preventing departures, opening hotspots. Euros to help Turkey, now we need a European solution. “Because I don’t know clearly what they are, I continue to do my best to meet and put solutions on the table. I am providing balance. They can no longer be dealt with and we have a mandate to deal with them in a different way”.

Paris’s reaction was immediate

Faith in Italy is broken: French Secretary for EU Affairs said Lawrence phone Boon reminded France Info Rome was “committed to the EU cohesion mechanism“That too” agreements apply beyond the life of a government, otherwise it would be unsustainable if we changed the rules every time. The current Italian government – he continued – does not respect the mechanism it was committed to and has broken trust. I think I can tell you why The unilateral decision put lives at risk and was inconsistent with international law..

It came into effect from 20:00 yesterday Reinforced controls on the Franco-Italian borderParis decision after Rome refused Ocean Viking. The checks were carried out at “more than a dozen” crossing points, including in the mountains, writes AFP, citing police. It “controls stations, secondary axes above all in Menton, but also to Soubelle or Braille-sur-Roya, motorway axes, especially the A8, exits and toll booths”. Darman announced yesterday that 500 police have been deployed at the border between the two countries for intensive patrolling, which the police have assured will be in place “around the clock”.

We will honor our obligations until Berlin and Rome do

“We will continue to adhere to the solidarity mechanism for countries that allow migrants rescued at sea to land. This obviously applies to Italy, which allowed three ships to disembark. ‘We will continue our support until Italy pays respect. It is its responsibility to welcome migrants rescued from the sea “. A spokesman for the German interior ministry told ANSA when asked whether Berlin intends to follow Paris’s invitation.