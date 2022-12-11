Microsoft’s show is scheduled for early 2023, according to rumors – Multiplayer.it

Maybe Microsoft is planning one Xbox displays to The first months of 2023according to some rumors that reached the ears of Jez Corden, a well-known journalist from Windows Central.

As you know, Microsoft’s Aaron Greenberg recently took to Twitter to promise fans that They won’t have to wait long To find out what Xbox has in store for them in 2023, which in his opinion will be an “incredibly exciting” year, which in itself marks the arrival of some events dedicated to presenting the lineup with a big green crusade next year .

Corden claims to have heard some rumours, which he cannot substantiate, according to which the Redmond giant is planning to show him at The first quarter of 2023. The event can be organized in a similar way to “X0”, so we are talking about an important and rather full-bodied date, with many announcements and trailers.

Also according to Corden’s sources, she favored Microsoft and Sony Xbox and PlayStation deals postponed Pending antitrust rulings in the US, UK and Europe regarding the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. As we know, Xbox was hands on He was absent from The Game Awards 2022 While in the past there have been numerous rumors about Sony canceling the entire State of Play scheduled for October, that seems to enhance the credibility of the information shared by the Windows Central journalist.

In any case, we look forward to receiving official communications from Microsoft in the coming weeks or months. Meanwhile, we know for sure that the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalog will be full of games also in 2023, as confirmed by the trailer released by Microsoft.