Microsoft updates Xbox consoles, consoles, PC application and cloud gaming: let’s see all the news

A whole series of updates related to Xbox consoles, consoles, the Xbox PC app and cloud gaming have now arrived. Let’s see what new features Microsoft has introduced.

Microsoft announced the arrival ofUpdate for Xboxwith console, accessories, PC and cloud gaming news. starting from observervalid on every platform, it’s explained that “If you’re using an Xbox Adaptive Controller, you’ll have expanded support for more connected USB accessories. This update will better support the full functionality of certain accessibility peripherals. Each port now supports up to 12 ports Additionally, the wireless disconnection of the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller will be improved when connecting the headset to the 3.5mm audio port. Additionally, other bugs will be fixed to make the game smoother.

What's new for xbox As for Control unitNow it will be possible to customize your wallpapers further, mixing dynamic themes and rotating images selected from the gallery. There are also more color options. We've also made it easier to switch between wireless networks: Xbox can remember up to 10 networks without having to re-enter your password. Xbox Series the Subscriptions They can now be managed directly from your account settings console. Finally, there are some "experiments"; That is, you may see updates like the ability to find people using console search, updates to the layout and style of the Game Pass page, and additional information for search tab results and store buttons, with these experiences being introduced, which a random subset of players will be able to experience."