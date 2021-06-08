Microsoft showcases alternative major art for E3

The Xbox & Bethesda Game Show is among the most anticipated events ever at E3, with Microsoft that continues to thrill its fans by releasing alternative masterpiece art for presentation, slightly different from the one already shown a few days ago.

What you can see at the top of the news is largely consistent with the previous illustration, except for the addition of Pig scene from Halo Infinite. It was the iconic vehicle of the Sci-Fi series Razorback has been renamed within this new iterationIt was described by the 343 Industries team as “Pig’s more spacious and mighty cousin, perfect for partying in the house of exiles and enjoying the scenic roads”.

We certainly had no doubts that Halo Infinite would be present at Microsoft’s E3 exhibition, but this seems to be further confirmation of the The centrality that the shooter will cover in the presentation. There are a lot of rumors and speculations that have occurred in recent days, some even expect the arrival of The trial phase is available immediately from June 13 13. However, it was 343 industrial companies themselves that intervened, Deconstructing false rumors about gameplay and content from the show.

remember thatXbox & Bethesda Game Show will be held on June 13th starting at 19:00 Italian.