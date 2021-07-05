Microsoft is working on a machine learning-based display and upgrade system – Nerd4.life

Microsoft is working on a new system for Introducing e upgrading per Xbox Series X e S., Based on machine learning. Everything goes through the DirectML API (DirectX 12 library designed specifically for machine learning), which will be the key to improving performance on its consoles and strengthening its technological edge over the competition.

The solutions proposed by Epic, Nvidia, and AMD have already shown that advanced upscaling technologies are one of the keys to increasing graphic quality Without affecting performance, so you don’t always have to rely on new hardware to see progress in this regard.

For this reason, Microsoft is hiring engineers with experience in computer graphics and machine learning to explore ways to improve traditional rendering pipelines using neural networks and other reconstruction algorithms. Ideal candidates should have at least five years of experience in software development and knowledge related to graphics, machine learning or data science.

Of course, we’re not likely to see any tangible results anytime soon. More realistically, something will appear in a couple of years. We’ll see what improvements it brings.