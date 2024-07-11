Microsoft is considering limiting Xbox distribution in Europe, The Verge says

As Tom Warren reports on The Verge, Microsoft is reportedly considering limiting Xbox distribution in Europe Focus instead on PC, cloud, and Game Pass: This reckless move comes from a source the journalist believes is reliable.

“In May I received advice to do so. Microsoft is changing its strategy for Xbox Warren wrote for the new fiscal year in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, but noted that he was unable to fully verify the matter.

The Verge’s tipster said the company Xbox consoles will stop being sold in some European markets It will focus solely on Game Pass, cloud gaming, PC, and Xbox consoles.”

Microsoft has had difficulty selling Xbox Series S|X consoles in many countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the source believes this is a result of Less stock will be allocated. “The consul in Europe,” Warren continued.