Microsoft is closing the Xbox 360 digital store today, and some games will be lost forever

As has already been widely published by Microsoft, Today is July 29, 2024is the exact date for Xbox 360 Digital Store Closing Which will also bring with it the actual Some matches cancelledbut this is still active at the moment, allowing a few extra hours for any last-minute purchases.

There is no specific time in Italy when the connection will be definitively cut off, but for the moment the store seems to be still active, as you can see by consulting the web version on this is the addressAs long as this continues to remain online, it means that it is still possible to make the last purchases before the complete closure, which in any case should be done during the day, perhaps in the early afternoon (possibly at 3.00 p.m. Italian time, corresponding to 9.00 a.m. Eastern time).

Microsoft has been announcing this initiative for a long time, and in recent weeks there have also been several discounts on Xbox 360 games, which should have allowed enough time to collect all the titles that are considered of “historical” importance.