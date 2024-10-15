Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 can require up to 180MB/s of bandwidth in Alpha

For comparison, in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, bandwidth consumption was significantly lower, with a maximum of 100 MB/s in the most demanding areas and around 10 MB/s in less populated areas.

According to tests conducted with Alpha D Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 From the Compusemble YouTube channel, the game may require quite a hike Broadband speed is about 180MB/s for data streaming which is approximately equivalent to 81 GB of data per hour .

Microsoft recommends a minimum of 10 Mbps

It should be noted that we are talking about Particularly difficult circumstancesflying low over densely populated areas such as New York and high LOD terrain areas, which inevitably requires extensive data stream usage.

Furthermore, it should be taken into account that this intense bandwidth usage could be partly due to the small size of the Alpha client, 9 GB compared to the 30 GB indicated for the full version, with the difference perhaps being compensated for by data streaming, resulting in High consumption. Therefore, we currently refer to the official requirements for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, which recommend a bandwidth between 10 Mbps (minimum) and 50 Mbps (recommended), ideally up to 100 Mbps.

We remind you that the game will be available starting then From November 19th On PC, Xbox Series In the meantime, here are our impressions after trying it out.