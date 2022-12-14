Microsoft accuses the FTC of ignoring proposals for Call of Duty – Multiplayer.it

Microsoft stated that the FTC extension she has Ignore his offers to ensure availability Call of duty On other platforms, in the event that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard is approved by international antitrust committees.

We know Sony was offered a 10-year deal for Call of Duty and the same thing happened with Nintendo, but the FTC clearly He didn’t even want to sit at a table With the house of Redmond to consider these factors and come to an agreement.

“The thing that bothers me is not that we’re going to have to Present the case to the judge Brad Smith, President of Microsoft, said during the annual meeting with investors.

“No, what bothers me is that the FTC didn’t even give us the opportunity to sit down at a table with their staff, at least to discuss our proposal and see if it could be a solution to the problem.”

As you certainly know, the FTC decided a few days ago to sue Microsoft to prevent the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, apparently concerned that the company could gain undue competitive advantage from the process.