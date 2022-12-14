December 14, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Microsoft accuses the FTC of ignoring proposals for Call of Duty - Multiplayer.it

Microsoft accuses the FTC of ignoring proposals for Call of Duty – Multiplayer.it

Gerald Bax December 14, 2022 1 min read

Microsoft stated that the FTC extension she has Ignore his offers to ensure availability Call of duty On other platforms, in the event that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard is approved by international antitrust committees.

We know Sony was offered a 10-year deal for Call of Duty and the same thing happened with Nintendo, but the FTC clearly He didn’t even want to sit at a table With the house of Redmond to consider these factors and come to an agreement.

“The thing that bothers me is not that we’re going to have to Present the case to the judge Brad Smith, President of Microsoft, said during the annual meeting with investors.

“No, what bothers me is that the FTC didn’t even give us the opportunity to sit down at a table with their staff, at least to discuss our proposal and see if it could be a solution to the problem.”

As you certainly know, the FTC decided a few days ago to sue Microsoft to prevent the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, apparently concerned that the company could gain undue competitive advantage from the process.

See also  NFTs are 'disappointing', and have no positive effect on anyone - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Video comparison between PS5 and Xbox Series X | S and PC for the full version – Multiplayer.it

December 14, 2022 Gerald Bax
1 min read

One free game per day on the Epic Games Store starting this week

December 13, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

WhatsApp: User requests have been listened to, discover the new updated functionality

December 13, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

In Matera “Space Opportunities 4 Next Generations” on the occasion of the National Space Day

December 14, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

It’s called laundry sport and it tells us to keep our eyes open

December 14, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

Microsoft accuses the FTC of ignoring proposals for Call of Duty – Multiplayer.it

December 14, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

The “group of friends” between princes and Europeans in the shadow of Soros

December 14, 2022 Samson Paul