Mickey Biasion drives the Ypsilon 4 HF

Brand Legend and Myth Lanciawhich corresponds to the name Mickey Biasiontwo-time World Rally Champion at the wheel of the legendary Delta, dedicates himself body and soul to relaunching the Italian brand in that branch of motorsport that has brought so much glory to his home cup. Lancia Ypsilon Rally 4 HF He is the man assigned to revive the glory of the rally world, and Meeke, in addition to being a proud standard-bearer, is an exceptional tester. The Venetian champion has been testing to improve the car, including other private tests and sessions, in preparation for the scheduled debut in 2025.

Excitement to return to the marches

Naturally, he is one of the happiest people who believe in him. Lancia returns to competition In the marches he is its CEO, Luca NapolitanoWho can hardly hide his enthusiasm for the new sporting creature: “Today is another important day for the Lancia brand. After putting his experience and expertise at the service of developing the car that will mark the brand’s return to rallying in Italy in 2025, Mickey Biasion drove the Lancia Ypsilon Rally 4 HF in a special test. Today we are also pleased to welcome Eugenio Franzetti, Director of Lancia Corse HF, who will lead the Lancia brand’s return to rallying. And the news does not end there! The new Lancia Ypsilon HF, the ultimate expression of the brand’s most competitive and high-performance spirit, will be available from May 2025 with an electric motor, 280 hp, and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5 minutes. . 8 seconds. We are definitely warming up our engines for the next chapter in the Renaissance!“The number one Italian brand announced.

“Today I drove the Lancia Ypsilon Rally 4 HF on a special test and I must admit that the first sensations were definitely excellent! We worked on improving the car’s performance, developing different parameters: engine response, experimenting with different maps; Grip the ground and hold the roadworking on springs and shock absorbers. Braking, perfecting the braking system, gearbox response, testing new gears. I am very honoured to be able to contribute to the development of both the Ypsilon Rally 4 HF and the Nuova Lancia Ypsilon HF, two key models in Lancia’s renaissance plan.“Mickey Biasion said.

Spear of the crowd of Ypsilon

the new Lancia Ypsilon Rally 4 HF Powered by a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged engine with 4 valves per cylinder that develops 212 CVsEquipped with front-wheel drive, with a 5-speed mechanical transmission and a mechanical self-locking differential, the high-performance model seeks to present itself as a suitable solution for the enjoyment of all rally enthusiasts, but also as a training and reference car for all drivers who aspire to victory in the Rally 4 category and in the two-wheel drive championships.

Mickey Biasion’s contribution could give a boost to the entire project, so that Lancia can once again fly on the most ambitious and fascinating terrain, the rally area.He had been missing for more than thirty years.There is an abundance of anticipation and adrenaline to see the most successful brand in the sport.