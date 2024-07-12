Michelle’s Secret Biden-Obama Agreement Reveals





The race for the White House is heating up every day, and among the many uncertainties surrounding an election that promises to be at least as hot as it gets, a certainty is beginning to emerge: Who will win the election, who will win the election, who will win the election, who will win the election, who will win the election, who will win the election? Joe Biden will not be the 47th President of the United States of AmericaAfter recent disastrous public outings that highlighted his precarious health conditions, the 81-year-old US president appears to have been dumped by the entire Stars and Stripes galaxy.

The lack of clarity about the current occupant of the White House, coupled with the poll results that It gives Donald Trump a clear advantage over his rival.should have convinced Democrats once and for all to force their hand to persuade (or rather force) Joe Biden to step down. And while the window to choose a potential replacement is shorter than ever, the ball now seems to have passed into the players’ hands. Barack Obama.

The former US president himself, who until a few days ago was considered a potential savior for Biden (so much so that he was even considered a running mate to boost the outgoing president’s re-nomination), seems to be trying by all means to increase pressure on Biden to push him into a sad retreat. It is precisely in this perspective that the clear positions of many figures in politics, entertainment, journalism and entrepreneurship that revolve around the diverse American world must be interpreted. Other than saving BidenIt is clear that Obama, on the contrary, is doing everything he can to deliver the final knockout blow to his old vice president.

But why is the former president so adamant about kicking Joe Biden out of the games? According to reliable Democratic sources in Washington, There will be a secret agreement between the two.which would include the possibility of former First Lady Michelle entering the field shortly before the summer caucuses. In detail, the proposed agreement stipulates the Obama family’s full support for Joe Biden’s re-nomination in the event of positive polls and the presence of a suitable psychological and physical condition to run for a new term, with the possibility of changing the candidate for the nomination, and in any case no later than July, in the event of a delay in the election or the serious health conditions of the outgoing president.

In this last case, and in accordance with the content of the agreement, Michelle Obama to replace Joe Bidenwhom Democrats have identified as the only candidate capable of challenging Donald Trump, also thanks to the polls lagging behind the other eligible Democratic candidate, Biden’s current running mate. Kamala HarrisNow, given the health of the US president, the unfavorable polls, and the bipartisan agreements we are now in, it is time for Barack Obama to challenge the treaty and launch a final assault to launch his wife into the race for the White House.

This explains why Biden has been under so much pressure in the past few hours to get him to withdraw. The establishment has made its choice: get out of Joe and go all-in on Michelle.

Salvatore Di Bartolo, July 12, 2024

