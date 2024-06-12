Michelle Hunziker, her unusual appearance in the Io Canto family: “Amazing”

She is the host of Io Canto Family, a Canale 5 broadcast and followed by hundreds of thousands of Mediaset viewers. Michelle Hunziker continues to hypnotize the audience with her most beautiful looks. that is the last one.

Born in 1977 in Switzerland, Michele Hunziker is currently one of the most famous and important presenters on Italian television. The future TV presenter took her first steps in the world of entertainment as a model and testimonial for advertising campaigns such as the very famous and beloved Roberta One, in the mid-nineties, when she decided to devote herself to the small screen, collaborating on shows. Like The Brains and above all Colpo di at first sight, the Italia 1 broadcast that launched it definitively.

Thus began the brilliant career of Michele Hunziker, who in the following years participated in some of the most popular programs on television, such as Zelig, Donna sotto le stelle, Nonsolomoda and Scherzi a Parte. Therefore, in 2004, Antonio Ricci chose her to be one of the half-length characters in his satirical news program, Striscia la Notizia. A program that will remain in your heart, for example Which remains one of its historical providers today. Having also worked in musicals and films, since 2022 the presenter has been the heroine of a female program dedicated to her: Impossible Michelle and Friends.

Michelle Hunziker is more beautiful than ever, gorgeous in an elegant suit – photo

today Michelle is the Io Canto Family Champion, part of the Canale 5 talent show for performing families. In the most famous international songs. Keeping her company is a highly respected jury that also includes Angela Tatangelo and Albano Carisi among its members. Naturally, and it could not be otherwise, the artist always wants to be flawless during each episode, showing a special but very elegant look, which he often shares shortly before the episode on social media.

One of these designs excited the audience, who were dazzled by the charming look chosen by the Swiss artist. For the last episode of the Io Canto family, Michelle decided to wear a striped suitComplete with matching jacket. “Michelle, the color of the shirt is absolutely gorgeous.” wrote one fan, closely followed by another who emphasized how beautiful and gorgeous she looked, wishing her a good semi-final in Io Canto. There is no doubt that Hunziker is one of the most beloved presenters on the Bersilvio Berlusconi networks. It’s a dream come true for her, as she had hoped since she was a little girl to break into the world of entertainment.