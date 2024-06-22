June 22, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Michele Hunziker, Chiara Ferragni, Elisabetta Canalis and other important guests celebrating Diletta Liotta and Loris Karius in Vulcano

Michele Hunziker, Chiara Ferragni, Elisabetta Canalis and other important guests celebrating Diletta Liotta and Loris Karius in Vulcano

Lorelei Reese June 22, 2024 2 min read

There is very little left until the wedding Diletta Liotta and Loris KariusNewcastle United goalkeeper on Volcano Island. And if anyone had any doubts about the fact that it was one of the most anticipated weddings, just look at the posts and stories that the many guests arriving on the island from all over the world are sharing on social media right now. Chiara Ferragni She returned alone to Sicily (yes, here where she celebrated her fairytale wedding with Fedez on September 1, 2018) and was one of the first to arrive alongside her friend Diletta Lotta. To celebrate the pre-party on her first evening on the island, she wore an elegant long white dress, as required by the dress code for the festivities.

Instagram content

This content can also be viewed on the website Arises from.

Michelle Hunziker also arrived on the island with her daughter, Aurora Ramazzotti, to spend the weekend dedicated to celebrating Diletta Leotta’s wedding with several friends, as evidenced by the photos taken of them between diving and by Chiara Ferragni in the clear waters of the Aeolian Islands on board a yacht. Once again, the comments were not devoid of comparisons to the bodies of mothers and daughters. But this time, Aurora did not hesitate to respond: “Me too” (me too) to a follower who complimented Michelle Hunziker because of her physical appearance.

Instagram content

This content can also be viewed on the website Arises from.

Many guests revealed their looks at the white party awaiting the wedding: among them elizabetta canales, Elena Barolo, Mariano, Eleonora Di Vaio, Claudio Marchisio and his wife Roberta , Sophie and him from me against you and Diletta Lotta herself.

See also  Tottenham will buy Kulusevsky this summer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Katerina Balivo fulfills her dream: there’s an international star involved

June 22, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Paolo Sorrentino’s favor rejected by the Pope but given to Whoopi Goldberg: the turning point in the Vatican’s new “sister law”

June 22, 2024 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

“She’s already back to work.” Rumors

June 21, 2024 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

2 min read

Michele Hunziker, Chiara Ferragni, Elisabetta Canalis and other important guests celebrating Diletta Liotta and Loris Karius in Vulcano

June 22, 2024 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

In tennis, Sinner reaches the final in Halle by defeating Zhang in two sets – News

June 22, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Few people use this amazing application hidden in their mobile phones: what is it?

June 22, 2024 Gerald Bax
3 min read

They were deprived, beyond that

June 22, 2024 Samson Paul