Michele Hunziker, Chiara Ferragni, Elisabetta Canalis and other important guests celebrating Diletta Liotta and Loris Karius in Vulcano

There is very little left until the wedding Diletta Liotta and Loris KariusNewcastle United goalkeeper on Volcano Island. And if anyone had any doubts about the fact that it was one of the most anticipated weddings, just look at the posts and stories that the many guests arriving on the island from all over the world are sharing on social media right now. Chiara Ferragni She returned alone to Sicily (yes, here where she celebrated her fairytale wedding with Fedez on September 1, 2018) and was one of the first to arrive alongside her friend Diletta Lotta. To celebrate the pre-party on her first evening on the island, she wore an elegant long white dress, as required by the dress code for the festivities.

Michelle Hunziker also arrived on the island with her daughter, Aurora Ramazzotti, to spend the weekend dedicated to celebrating Diletta Leotta’s wedding with several friends, as evidenced by the photos taken of them between diving and by Chiara Ferragni in the clear waters of the Aeolian Islands on board a yacht. Once again, the comments were not devoid of comparisons to the bodies of mothers and daughters. But this time, Aurora did not hesitate to respond: “Me too” (me too) to a follower who complimented Michelle Hunziker because of her physical appearance.

Many guests revealed their looks at the white party awaiting the wedding: among them elizabetta canales, Elena Barolo, Mariano, Eleonora Di Vaio, Claudio Marchisio and his wife Roberta , Sophie and him from me against you and Diletta Lotta herself.