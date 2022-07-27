Michel Hunziker, crushing kisses in Sardinia with Giovanni Angiolini

She wears a gorgeous pink dress and smiles in love with her mate. He does not lack attention and caresses in the escalation of passion. Intense and frequent kisses also end in flashes. A Sardinian plastic surgeon feeds her with excitement, Michelle Hunziker plays a game of seduction, and then they leave the room in a hug.

Michelle and Giovanni exchanged evenings for couples with others from the earthly. They’ve also been spotted at the disco, unleashed on friends but always very connected. The passion between them is on the rise and they can’t hold it back: the effervescence is constant and the kisses are unstoppable. Even his hand slips up her butt is no surprise and she ends up on social media…