May 10, 2022

Michel Hunziker and Giovanni Angiolini love to escape in Paris

Lorelei Reese May 10, 2022


Passionate kisses and walking hand in hand: the couple set off


After the official announcement, a few months ago, of the separation from her husband Tommaso Trussardi, Hunziker was spotted with an orthopedic surgeon. Handsome and charming, so much so that he is considered the most beautiful doctor in Italy, Angelini recently went to Mexico to work. On his return, he made a “secret” stop in the French capital, where he met Michel.

The first pictures of them together in Sardinia exchanging a kiss in a mask, then “who” surprised them at a hotel in Milan two weeks ago, and finally here are the pictures that testify to their escape to Paris. The couple left Italy separately last Friday and met at a hotel in the center. From that moment on, Hunziker and Angelini walked side by side, between kisses, hugs and tenderness. In the afternoon, they went on a sightseeing tour, and also visited the Eiffel Tower, and in the evening they attended a very elegant performance in the Moulin Rouge. The next day they separated to return to Milan and he to Cagliari. But their love story took off in a big way!


