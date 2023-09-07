Mexico’s Supreme Court decriminalized abortion nationwide

Two years after a unanimous vote to decriminalize abortion in the northern Mexican state of Coahuila, Mexico’s Supreme Court has decided to decriminalize abortion nationwide. Until September 2021, abortion was illegal in Mexico in almost all states, and in some it was punishable by even 30 years in prison. This ruling marked the beginning of a long process of decriminalization in all states: in the few states where it was still illegal, it will no longer be the case.

Under the provision, which removes the crime of abortion from the federal penal code, the Federal Public Health Service and any federal health institution will have to provide abortions to anyone who requests them.

In recent years, when many parts of the United States began severely restricting their citizens’ access to abortion, many Latin American countries decided to ease their restrictions on the issue. After the case of Roe v. Wade (who legalized the right to abortion throughout the United States) in June 2022 Many women live in the south of the country They started to travel To the Mexican states where abortion is legal to end a pregnancy.

