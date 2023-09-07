September 7, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Mexico’s Supreme Court decriminalized abortion nationwide

Mexico’s Supreme Court decriminalized abortion nationwide

Samson Paul September 7, 2023 1 min read

Two years after a unanimous vote to decriminalize abortion in the northern Mexican state of Coahuila, Mexico’s Supreme Court has decided to decriminalize abortion nationwide. Until September 2021, abortion was illegal in Mexico in almost all states, and in some it was punishable by even 30 years in prison. This ruling marked the beginning of a long process of decriminalization in all states: in the few states where it was still illegal, it will no longer be the case.

Under the provision, which removes the crime of abortion from the federal penal code, the Federal Public Health Service and any federal health institution will have to provide abortions to anyone who requests them.

In recent years, when many parts of the United States began severely restricting their citizens’ access to abortion, many Latin American countries decided to ease their restrictions on the issue. After the case of Roe v. Wade (who legalized the right to abortion throughout the United States) in June 2022 Many women live in the south of the country They started to travel To the Mexican states where abortion is legal to end a pregnancy.

Continue to post

See also  "Malaria is treated as seasonal influenza," he demanded three indictments for the journalist's murder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Perhaps in South Korea they figured out how to miss fewer free throws in basketball

September 6, 2023 Samson Paul
3 min read

In Spain, it is Puigdemont who dictates the terms of Sanchez’s support – Corriere.it

September 6, 2023 Samson Paul
2 min read

Video: Spain, Villamanta muddy: post-flood clean-up

September 5, 2023 Samson Paul

You may have missed

1 min read

Mexico’s Supreme Court decriminalized abortion nationwide

September 7, 2023 Samson Paul
2 min read

Ustica: Rome PM. Summit soon, Amato – assesses whether to hear the news

September 7, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

FISCO: “Close to the level to stop rate hikes”

September 7, 2023 Karen Hines
5 min read

Not only the Italian league, Frosinone is looking for an international dimension – AlessioPorcu.it

September 7, 2023 Lorelei Reese